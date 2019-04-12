Trump considered Ivanka for World Bank nomination: ‘She’s very good with numbers’

President Trump said he contemplated nominating his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to head the World Bank, according to a new interview.

The president spoke with The Atlantic in a profile titled: “Inside Ivanka’s Dreamworld.”

Trump talked about his children to the magazine and said he was proud of them.

“Barron is young, but he’s got wonderful potential,” he said. “And Tiffany’s doing extremely well. Don is, uh, he’s enjoying politics; actually, it’s very good. And Eric is running the business along with Don, and also very much into politics. I mean, the children—the children have been very, very good.”

When Trump spoke of Ivanka, who serves as a White House senior adviser, he claimed she would be “very hard to beat” if she ever ran for the Oval Office.

“She’s a natural diplomat,” he said of his eldest daughter. “She would’ve been great at the United Nations, as an example.”

When asked why he didn’t nominate Ivanka to be a United Nations ambassador, the president said he would be called out for nepotism.

“If I did, they’d say nepotism, when it would’ve had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would’ve been incredible,” he told The Atlantic before adding “I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank … She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers.”

Trump said Ivanka had a “tremendous presence when walks into the room” and stayed calm under pressure.

“She’s got a great calmness … I’ve seen her under tremendous stress and pressure. She reacts very well—that’s usually a genetic thing, but it’s one of those things, nevertheless.” Trump said of his 37-year-old daughter.

The commander-in-chief ended up nominating David Malpass to be the president of the World Bank. He was elected to the job last week.