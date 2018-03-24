Trump condemns France terror attack as officials find homemade explosive devices inside supermarket

Investigators allegedly found three homemade explosive devices, a handgun and a knife inside the same supermarket in southern France where a gunman took hostages on Friday, a French official told the Associated Press.

Officials said four people were killed after gunman went on a rampage at a Super U supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes. One of the victims was a French police officer who swapped himself for a hostage. At least 15 others were injured in the attack.

The gunman, later identified as 25-year-old Radouane Lakdim, was killed by police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrible attack in France yesterday, and we grieve the nation’s loss,” President Trump said on Twitter Saturday. “We also condemn the violent actions of the attacker and anyone who would provide him support. We are with you Emmanuel Macron!” he added.

