Trump cancels US delegation’s trip to Davos summit, Sanders says

President Trump has canceled the U.S. delegation’s upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “out of consideration” for furloughed Americans amid the partial government shutdown, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” the statement read.

The announcement is a change of plans from earlier this week, when on Tuesday the White House announced that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, among others, were part of the presidential delegation going to Switzerland. The summit is being held from Jan. 22 through Jan. 25.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.