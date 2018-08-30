Trump cancels planned January pay increase for civilian federal workers

President Trump announced Thursday that he was canceling a pay raise due to most civilian federal employees in January, citing budgetary reasons.

In a letter to congressional leaders, the president wrote that locality pay increases would cost $25 billion. Those increases would come on top of a 2.1 percent across-the-board increase for most civilian employees.

“We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases,” Trump wrote before announcing that for 2019, “both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero.”

“These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce,” Trump’s letter adds.

The Democratic National Committee described Trump’s letter as “yet another slap in the face to American workers” by the president, while Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., called it “the latest attack in the Trump Administration’s war on federal employees.

“The President and his party, which controls both houses of Congress, have had every chance over the last 18 months to get serious about tackling our fiscal challenges,” Warner said in a statement. “Instead, the President ballooned the deficit by trillions of dollars with a tax giveaway primarily benefitting [sic] big business and the wealthiest Americans. I can think of nothing more hypocritical or disingenuous than to turn around and throw hardworking federal employees under the bus on the pretext of fiscal responsibility.”

