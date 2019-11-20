Trump campaign trolls Democrats with flyover ads by debate site: 'Socialism will destroy Atlanta jobs'

The Trump campaign is making its presence known in Atlanta Wednesday with a print and aerial ad attack as Democratic candidates gather for the evening’s debate.

The president’s team prepared a full-page newspaper ad in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and a large banner that will fly over the city.

BUTTIGIEG SLAMMED BY TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S BLACK OUTREACH INITIATIVE: ‘WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR THE BLACK COMMUNITY?’

“Democrats’ socialism will destroy Atlanta jobs,” the flyover banner reads. The newspaper ad goes into further detail regarding the effect a Democratic presidential victory could have both nationally and in Georgia.

The ad accuses Democrats of trying to “[e]liminate oil, gas & coal industries, killing 10 million jobs nationally & 150,000 in Georgia,” raise middle class taxes, ban offshore drilling, import energy from other countries “rather than helping American workers,” and impose a “[g]overnment takeover of healthcare, eliminating employer-provided insurance.”

The same ad contrasts this with Trump’s accomplishments during his first term, including the addition of 6 million new jobs.

The ad is running on Wednesday’s newspaper and the flyover banner will appear in the skies over Atlanta until early evening hours before, the beginning of the Democratic debate, which will feature 10 of the top remaining candidates.