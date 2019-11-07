Trump campaign to launch ‘Veterans for Trump’ coalition

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump’s re-election campaign plans to launch a coordinated effort to recruit and connect veterans as part of the ongoing effort to target specific voter blocs, Fox News has learned.

The “Veterans for Trump” coalition will train volunteers to help build support for Trump in the veteran community. The grassroots effort is in a similar fashion to other targeted outreach efforts by the Trump campaign, including “Women for Trump” and “Latinos for Trump” that focus on spreading the campaign message through those in the community.

“The VA MISSION Act, Forever G.I. Bill, and a commitment to veteran’s job training have made a generational impact for the men and women who have served,” said Brad Parscale, Trump campaign manager. “The era of empty promises is over. President Trump is keeping his word to America’s veterans.”

The campaign also touted Trump’s reforms to the Department of Veterans Affairs and record low unemployment rate among the group as evidence the administration’s policies are working for veterans.

“Veterans are leaders in business, government, church, and our communities; and now we need to lead again to support a President who has repeatedly delivered for us,” said Jeff Landry, attorney general of Louisiana and co-chair of Veterans for Trump group.

Other co-chairs of the group include: former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Anthony Principi of Maryland, former fighter pilot Scott O’Grady of Texas, and Jessie Jane Duff of Washington, D.C., who is also on the advisory board of “Women for Trump.”

Trump has a history of doing well among the group. Veterans voted for the president by a 2-to-1 margin in 2016 and that support has held strong.

Three years into his presidency, Trump continues to see some of his largest support from veterans. A Pew Research poll from September found that 57 percent of veterans approve of the way Trump handles his duties as commander in chief and 48 percent say his policies have made the military stronger.

Even still, the recent troop withdrawal from Syria has left some veterans feeling uneasy about the president’s leadership. Veteran members of Congress voiced their concern about the president’s decision.

“As a guy that served in the military and really got into politics because I believe in the role America plays, to see this yet again, you know, leaving an ally behind, abandoning people that we frankly told that we were going to be with is disheartening, depressing,” Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” earlier this month. Kinzinger served in both Afghanistan and Iraq and a current lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.

Trump next week will become the first sitting president to attend the NYC Veterans Day Parade. Doug McGowan, chairman of the Veterans War Council, made the surprise announcement on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

Veterans have invited every sitting U.S. president to the parade for the past 25 years, but Trump is the first to commit to an appearance.