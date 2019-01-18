Trump campaign sending faux red bricks to Schumer, Pelosi amid border wall fight

President Trump’s re-election campaign said Friday it’ll send faux red bricks to the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer until Democrats agree to fund a border wall.

To raise money for the 2020 race, the Trump campaign is asking donors to chip in $20.20 for each fake brick, which will be sent to the Democratic congressional leaders amid the fight that underlies the extended partial government shutdown.

“Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the president, we’ll send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border,” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager.

Parscale said the bricks will include facts about “the crime, drugs, and human trafficking that result from open borders.”

The fundraising tactic comes as negotiations between the president and Democrats to reopen the government have deadlocked over the border wall.

Trump is demanding $5.7 billion to build more than 200 miles of his proposed Southwest border wall, and has refused to sign spending bills reopening government lacking that money. Democrats say they won’t give him any wall funds but have been willing to provide $1.3 billion for other types of border security, like technology and some physical barriers.

It also comes as a slew of Democrats have begun making plans to seek the White House in 2020.

In recent weeks, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro have moved forward with plans to seek the party’s nomination.

Other prominent figures, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and California Sen. Kamala Harris, are also mulling possible campaigns.

Fox News’ Jason Donner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.