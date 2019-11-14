Trump campaign raises $3.1M on first day of impeachment hearings

President Trump’s reelection campaign announced that on Wednesday it raised over $3.1 million in donations – the same day as the first public hearing of the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump.

“$3,144,257 RAISED YESTERDAY!” Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, tweeted Thursday. “’[Trump] loves these huge numbers. He knows that it isn’t enough to end this IMPEACHMENT SCAM.”

Even before the public hearings began, Trump fundraisers reported seeing a surge in donations in response to impeachment talk. Parscale tweeted in September that donors gave $5 million in the 24 hours after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry.

CONWAY CALLS OUT HOUSE DEMS FOR PUSHING HEARSAY EVIDENCE: ‘BUNCH OF GOSSIP GIRLS’

Other pro-Trump groups also saw a spike in donations. Linda McMahon, chair of the America First Action PAC board of directors, previously told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto that the group had raised about $1 million each day in the week after Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry.

“That speaks, I think, volumes to how people are rallying around the president,” she said.

Trump already has a hefty war chest, with his campaign and the Republican National Committee announcing in October that they had raised $125 million in fundraising in the third quarter of this year.

The Trump 2020 campaign’s fundraising arm said at the time it raised more than $308 million in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank.

Former President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised just over $70 million in the third quarter of 2011.

Republican insiders say that the impeachment effort against Trump could be a fundraising boon for the GOP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WinRed, the new GOP online fundraising platform designed to compete for small-dollar campaign donations, reported raising a little more than $30 million in the third fundraising quarter, which began in July and ended at the close of September.

WinRed President Gerrit Lansing said the Democrats’ moves to ramp up impeachment efforts against Trump “helped a lot,” saying fundraising numbers “spiked” after Pelosi’s announcement as well.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and Fox Business contributed to this report.