Trump campaign manager says immigration a 'winning issue': System 'broken' for nearly half a century

A day after President Trump unveiled his sweeping new immigration plan, the president’s 2020 campaign manager said immigration will be a “winning issue” for Trump in 2020.

President Trump’s new immigration overhaul intends to put a larger focus on merit-based admission to the United States, rather than existing family connections within the country.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, told “Fox & Friends” hosts on Friday morning that the president’s new plan will bolster the American economy.

“This is winning issue for the president,” Parscale said.

“We’ve had a broken system for nearly half a century. Countries like Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada have merit-based systems. Sometimes 60, 70% are merit-based. This, by the way, increases economy, wages, unemployment numbers stay up,” he continued.

“You’re going to see people who want to assimilate into our country.”

Under the Trump plan, admission into the country would be granted to high-skilled workers — accounting for age, English proficiency, education and whether the applicant has a well-paying job offer.

“They also are coming over with educations that can take technical jobs and other types of jobs. We’ll see an increase of wages from that. We’ll see a decrease of people who are unemployed come straight here because they’re just connected to somebody here, a fifth cousin coming over. They don’t have a job or any training to do in this country,” he continued.

Parscale added that aside from immigration, President Trump will also be largely focused on the issues of American economy and health care ahead of the 2020 election.

President Trump’s immigration proposal has faced criticism from across the aisle, with Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar who said it would have a “devastating effect on millions of people around the world.”

Omar highlighted that the plan does not mention anything about those with temporary residency, like DACA recipients, and limits those fleeing violence and seeking asylum in the United States.