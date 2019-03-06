Trump campaign hires McCarthy aide, others for press shop

As the 2020 presidential election cycle moves into full gear, President Trump’s re-election campaign is beefing up its staff.

The campaign announced Wednesday that it is bringing on board later this month three deputy directors of communications to help shape messaging.

Among those hired is Erin Perrine, who will serve as deputy director of communications with the press. Perrine is a Capitol Hill veteran, serving most recently as national press secretary for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarty of California.

She also served as press secretary for Sen. John Thune of South Dakota in his leadership office at the Senate Republican Conference. And Perrine’s a veteran of two Wisconsin campaigns: Sen. Ron Johnson’s 2010 election and former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s 2012 re-election.

Also coming on board is Zach Parkinson, who will serve as the deputy director of communications spearheading the campaign’s research operation. Parkinson joins after working for more than two years in the White House communications office, where he most recently served as deputy director of government communications.

And Matt Wolking will serve as the deputy director of communications leading the campaign’s rapid response team. He joins the campaign from the office of Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, where he served as communications director.

“Coming directly from the White House, House leadership, and the Senate, this team will help us build a strong, agile, and effective communications shop ready for battle every day,” the campaign’s director of communications Tim Murtaugh said.