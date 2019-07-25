Trump calls out de Blasio over attacks on NYPD officers: ‘Should act immediately!’

President Trump on Thursday called for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to “act immediately” in response to videos of people attacking NYPD officers by dousing them with water, tweeting, “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.”

NEW YORK POLICE SLAM VIDEOS SHOWING OFFICERS PELTED WITH OBJECTS, DRENCHED WITH WATER: ‘REPREHENSIBLE’

Video from earlier this week shows separate incidents of people in Harlem and Brooklyn using buckets to splash and dump water over uniformed officers, as the cops calmly walk away.

“We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country,” the president, a New Yorker, tweeted Thursday. “What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well.”

Trump added: “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!”

Earlier this week, de Blasio, who is also running for president as a Democrat, condemned the acts as “Completely unacceptable,” and said, “We won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect.”

GIULIANI SHREDS DE BLASIO OVER VIDEOS OF NYPD OFFICERS DOUSED WITH WATER: ‘HE’S A DISGRACE’

But former New York mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani also hit de Blasio over the incidents.

“This is what happens with knee-jerk disrespect for police. It will only get worse until these Left wing idiots are defeated,” Giuliani tweeted Tuesday, saying the current “disrespect for the uniform” is the “result of a Democrat-Progressive (Retrogressive)-Socialist Mayor.”

Giuliani has criticized the mayor in the past over the increase in homelessness in New York City under de Blasio’s administration. Giuliani was known for reducing the number of people living on the streets.

The mayor fired back at Giuliani on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the Republican is at least partly responsible for the tension between police and community members.

“The truth is crime’s NEVER been lower in New York City and that’s because we’re bridging the divide between police and communities — a divide @RudyGiuliani helped create,” de Blasio tweeted.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.