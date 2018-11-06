Trump calls midterm results a 'tremendous success,' as Democrats gain control of House and GOP retains Senate

President Trump called Tuesday’s midterm election results a “tremendous success”, as the Republicans maintained their majority in the Senate but lost control of the House to the Democrats for the first time in eight years.

“Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!” Trump tweeted late Tuesday, seemingly choosing to focus on the Senate results.

In a boost for Trump, the Republicans’ continued Senate hold gives the GOP control over all critical federal judicial appointments, including nominations to the Supreme Court. Republicans flipped several Senate seats on Tuesday, with wins by Josh Hawley over Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri, Rep. Kevin Cramer over Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, and Mike Braun over Joe Donnelly in Indiana.

FULL MIDTERM RESULTS

But Fox News’ Decision Desk projection that Democrats will now control of the House gives hope to liberals who want to continue the Russia investigation, and even introduce articles of impeachment against the president. Democrats will also be able to halt many items on Trump’s legislative agenda, border wall funding, and a new middle-class tax cut.

Trump, who watched the midterm election returns with family and friends at the White House Tuesday evening, settled into a brief role as spectator, after months of campaigning for Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates.

DEMOCRATS RETAKE CONTROL OF HOUSE, REPUBLICANS HOLD SENATE MAJORITY: FOX NEWS PROJECTS

Trump has crisscrossed the country in the weeks leading up to Election Day, hosting “Make America Great Again” rallies to campaign for Republicans in an effort to maintain the majority of the House and Senate, and pick up or hold some governor’s mansions along the way. He finished his final midterm campaign stretch on Monday with three rallies.

In total, Trump had held 26 rallies since October, embracing Democrats’ attempts to make the election a referendum on his agenda. The president urged supporters to “pretend” he was on the ballot.

“I’m not on the ballot, but in a certain way, I’m on the ballot,” Trump said in October. “I want you to vote…Pretend I’m on the ballot.”