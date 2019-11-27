Trump calls impeachment 'failed overthrow attempt' at 'homecoming'; 'Bomb cyclone' for Thanksgiving travelers

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Wednesday morning …

Trump tears into impeachment inquiry, calls it a ‘failed overthrow attempt’ at Florida ‘homecoming rally’

President Trump took the stage in Sunrise, Fla. Tuesday night to address supporters at what his reelection campaign rally dubbed a “homecoming rally” before the start of his Thanksgiving break at Mar-a-Lago, his new primary residence. Tuesday’s rally marked his first official campaign visit to the Sunshine State since he changed his state of residence from New York, and he made a point of telling Florida voters that “less than one year from now I will join voters across the Sunshine State, my home, as we head to the polls.”

In a wide-ranging speech, the president addressed House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against him, accusing what he called “the radical left Democrats” of “trying to rip our nation apart.”

“First it was the Russia hoax, total hoax, a failed overthrow attempt and the biggest fraud in the history of our country,” Trump said. “Now the same maniacs are pushing the deranged impeachment, a witch hunt the same as before.”

Trump pointed to polls that show the public to be ambivalent about impeachment. He also criticized the media’s coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s public impeachment hearings, saying he “won these last two weeks so solidly, but anyone who read The New York Times or The Washington Post “would have no idea we won.”

Trump’s address came as the New York Times reported that he knew about the whistleblower’s complaint about his fateful July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky when he decided to release military aid to the country in September. Plus, Democrats may have their own concerns about moderates possibly having second thoughts and possibly derailing the impeachment push. The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the Trump impeachment probe, scheduling a hearing for next week. Click here for more on our top story.

Travelers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

(AP) – A storm packing heavy snow and high winds that wreaked havoc as it whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska marched into the upper Midwest on Wednesday as anxious Thanksgiving travelers buckled up and barreled headlong into a busy, if not perilous, holiday week.

The wintry storm that left at least one person dead was expected to push eastward into South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, while a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon was expected to simultaneously topple trees, knock out power and dump snow as it rolled into California and Oregon. The one-two punch made for a double whammy of early wintry weather that threatened to scramble plans for millions of people nationwide during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Click here for more.

Feds launch criminal probe of opioid makers, distributors: report

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies intentionally allowed opioid painkillers to overwhelm communities and are using laws normally used to pursuer drug dealers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

If the investigation results in criminal charges, it could become the largest prosecution yet of drug companies alleged to have contributed to the opioid epidemic, further complicating the legal troubles of businesses facing multibillion-dollar civil cases in courts nationwide. Click here to read more.

No. 1 Duke stunned at home by Stephen F. Austin, loses 85-83.

Federal judge blocks Trump health insurance rule for immigrants.

Texas chemical plant explosion erupts in flames, rattles homes for miles.

Capitol Hill lockdown causes consternation: ‘We still don’t know what the hell it was.’



