Trump calls for live, televised hearing of Strzok, 'other hating frauds' at FBI, DOJ

President Trump blasted FBI agent Peter Strzok on Monday night, arguing that the hearing for the agent known for his anti-Trump text messages should be “shown to the public on live television.”

“The hearing of Peter Strzok and the other hating frauds at the FBI & DOJ should be shown to the public on live television, not a closed door hearing that nobody will see,” the president tweeted. “We should expose these people for what they are – there should be total transparency!”

Trump’s comments came just days before Strzok is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Strzok apparently was willing to go before Congress, but the committee issued the order for the June 27 appearance because he wouldn’t confirm a specific date to appear, Fox News has learned.

Strzok was involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation before he was removed following the revelation of several anti-Trump text messages with his bureau colleague and lover, Lisa Page.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz’s report on the Clinton email investigation, released earlier this month, said Page texted Strzok in August 2016, prior to then-candidate Donald Trump’s election night win, saying “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

Earlier Monday night, Trump also criticized Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner following reports that Warner, while allegedly drinking alcohol at a retreat on Martha’s Vineyard, joked to donors that he might reveal sensitive information known only to him and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months,” he reportedly said jokingly.

“Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows,” Trump questioned. “Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated?”

Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, was at a dinner for more than 100 guests as part of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s (DSCC) annual Majority Trust retreat, Politico reported.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Zwirz, Chad Pergram and Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.