Trump calls for end to GOP committee chair term limits

President Trump called for an end to term limits for congressional Republican committee chairs on Monday, a move possibly prompted by a wave of GOP retirements.

“House Republicans should allow Chairs of Committees to remain for longer than 6 years. It forces great people, and real leaders, to leave after serving,” Trump tweeted. “The Dems have unlimited terms. While that has its own problems, it is a better way to go. Fewer people, in the end, will leave!”

More than a dozen Republican lawmakers have announced intentions not to seek reelection next year, opening up a slew of races that Democrats hope to capitalize on to extend their majority in the House.

The six-year limit for GOP committee chairs was created in 1994 as a way to bring in fresh leadership into the party’s top ranks, USA Today reported.

Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway, R-Texas., and former House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop, R-Utah., — now ranking members in their respective committees — announced in July they would not seek reelection.

The paper reported Trump has supported electoral term limits. In 2018, he tweeted that he was giving lawmakers “my full support and endorsement” on the matter.