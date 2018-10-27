Trump calls for death penalty, protection inside synagogue after shooting

President Trump said that the suspect responsible for killing and injuring multiple people and police officers at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday “should get the death penalty,” saying the suspect should “pay the ultimate price.”

Speaking to reporters ahead of boarding Air Force One, Trump addressed the “devastating” shooting that occurred Saturday morning at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, which is predominantly Jewish.

Multiple fatalities were reported, and three police officers were shot.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE DEAD, THREE POLICE OFFICERS SHOT AT PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

“People who do this should get the death penalty,” Trump said. “I think they should stiffen up laws and I think they should very much bring the death penalty to anybody who does a thing like this to innocent people.”

He added: “They should really suffer the ultimate price—pay the ultimate price. I’ve felt this way for a very long time. People disagree with me, and I can’t imagine why.”

Earlier this month, the president called for the death penalty to be brought against “criminals” who kill police officers. The president has issued calls for a stricter death penalty policy since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump was asked about tighter gun laws, which he discounted, saying they had “little to do with it.”

“If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better. If they had some kind of protection inside the temple, maybe it could have been a very much different situation,” Trump said. “They didn’t have protection. They had a maniac walk in and they didn’t have any protection.”

The president added that “the world is a violent world.”

“You think when you’re over it, it just goes away,” Trump said. “But then it comes back in the form of a mad man—a whacko.”

Trump added that prior to taking office he “watched instances like this,” calling it a “shame.”

“But it’s even tougher when you’re the president of the United States,” Trump said. “You have to watch this kind of a thing happen, and it’s so sad to see.”