Trump calls Dems 'party of crime' at Minnesota rally as key Kavanaugh vote approaches

President Trump decried Democrats as members of the “party of crime” at a rally in support of Republican House and Senate candidates in Minnesota Thursday night, as the Senate moved toward a crucial test vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The president warned that if Democrats took control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, they would “plunge our country into a nightmare of gridlock, poverty, chaos and frankly, crime because that’s what comes with it.”

Trump largely stuck to economic issues at the rally in Rochester, a Trump-friendly area of traditionally Democratic Minnesota. However, he briefly referenced the controversy over Kavanaugh, who is fighting allegations of sexual misconduct that date from his time in high school and college in the 1980s.

“What they’re putting him through and his family … it’s incredible what they’re putting him through,” Trump told the crowd, who chanted “We want Kavanaugh!”

“The Dems are willing to do anything, to hurt anyone, to get the power they so desperately crave,” Trump said. “They want to resist, they want to obstruct, they want to delay, demolish, they want to destroy. That’s what happens. And just take a look at what’s going on. Democrats have been trying to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh since the very first second he was announced.”

The president praised Kavanaugh as “an incredible intellect, an incredible person, an incredible talent. He’s been an incredible judge.”

Earlier Thursday, Trump told reporters that he thought Kavanaugh “was doing very well” as the president greeted supporters after landing in Minneapolis. Senators will vote on ending debate on the federal judge’s nomination to the high court Friday morning, with a final confirmation vote expected on Saturday. Lawmakers have spent the day weighing a confidential FBI report over allegations about sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh that date from his time in high school and college in the early 1980s.

Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted support for Kavanaugh, saying the nominee had received “harsh” and “unfair” treatment and claiming that “Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial!”

The president was criticized earlier this week after he questioned sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford at a rally in Mississippi. Trump joked that Ford’s only concrete recollection of the evening in question was that she’d had one beer and staged a mock investigative interview in which Ford could not remember key details.

Thursday night’s rally in Rochester, a Trump-friendly area of traditionally Democratic Minnesota, will attempt to boost Republican Jim Hagedorn, who is seeking an open congressional seat in the 1st Congressional District a Republican-leaning area Democrats have controlled for 12 years. Hagedorn, who came close to unseating outgoing Rep. Tim Walz in 2016, has been an unabashed supporter of Trump and hopes the publicity from the rally will help put him over the top.

Trump also will appear with Rep. Jason Lewis, who is facing a close re-election race in the Minneapolis suburbs. But Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen, who is also fighting to hold a suburban seat, did not plan to attend, underscoring the president’s mixed popularity in the state.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that people began showing up at the venue for the evening rally at 5 a.m. City officials estimated that approximately 4,000 Trump supporters had gathered outside the 10,000-seat venue before the doors opened. Nearby, a march protesting the president’s policies drew an estimated 500 people while the Trump supporters occasionally chanted Kavanaugh’s name.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.