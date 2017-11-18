Trump calls Clinton ‘biggest loser of all time’ after she contests election loss

President Trump on Saturday criticized Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated in the 2016 White House race, for her recent and repeated questioning of the election results.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time,” Trump tweeted. “She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!”

The Republican president was likely responding to a Mother Jones interview published Friday in which Clinton questioned last year’s election results, amid evidence that Russia tried to influence the race outcome. She called for an independent commission to investigate the matter.

HILLARY CLINTON QUESTIONS ‘LEGITIMACY’ OF TRUMP’S VICTORY IN 2016 ELECTION

Russia’s disinformation campaign “wasn’t just influencing voters,” Clinton said in the interview. “It was determining the outcome.”

“I think it was one of the major contributors to the outcome,” she said. “Propaganda works. Advertising works. It’s a form of propaganda. So the Russians may have started out a little heavy-handed and clumsy about it, but they were clearly getting guided as to where to target a lot of their fraudulent claims and phony news.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is already leading a months-long Justice Department investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russia to influence the race.

And Congress is amid several investigations related to Russia meddle, which the U.S. intelligence community says in true but Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to deny.

Clinton, in the interview, also alleged voter suppression in the 2016 race, saying, “In a couple of places, most notably Wisconsin, I think it had a dramatic impact on the outcome.”