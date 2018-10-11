Trump blasts Eric Holder over ‘kick ‘em’ comment: ‘Disgusting statement’

President Trump, in an interview Thursday with “Fox & Friends,” rebuked Eric Holder for his call to “kick” Republicans and spurn civility, saying the Obama attorney general’s comments were “disgusting” and “dangerous.”

“He better be careful what he’s wishing for,” Trump told Fox News. “That’s a disgusting statement for him to make.”

Holder was captured on video speaking Sunday at a campaign event for local Georgia Democratic candidates. In the clip, he rejected former first lady Michelle Obama’s famous call for civility in politics – adopting a confrontational tone that’s become increasingly fashionable amid the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation fight and other debates.

“It is time for us, as Democrats, to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are,” Holder told the crowd. “Michelle always says — I love her; she and my wife are like, really tight, which always scares me and Barack — but Michelle always says, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. When they go low, we kick ’em.”

His fiery remarks came after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CNN in an interview, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for.”

Holder, meanwhile, is considered a potential 2020 presidential candidate and has said he will make a final decision on running early next year.

Regarding that possibility, Trump said, “I think the primaries would gobble him up.”

Trump has long been accused of contributing heavily to the coarsening of U.S. politics – with his personal insults lobbed during the 2016 campaign, his raucous rallies complete with “lock her up” chants, and his unbridled Twitter attacks on those who criticize him.

During the “Fox & Friends” interview, though, he said his rallies are “calm and well-run.”

Trump spoke to Fox News on the heels of another rally in Trump country, speaking Wednesday night to supporters in Erie, Pa., where he again blasted Democrats for their efforts to derail now-Justice Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court bid. He called their actions a “disgrace” and said he “never even thought” about abandoning Kavanaugh in the face of several sexual misconduct allegations.

In the wake of Kavanaugh’s narrow confirmation, Trump has swiftly returned to his trademark caustic tone – openly challenging accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s recollection of events, after initially describing her as a “credible” witness. Ford accused Kavanaugh of groping and trying to force himself on her at a high school party more than three decades ago, an incident Kavanaugh denied.

Trump now sees a potential backlash brewing against Democrats, however, for their role in the chaotic confirmation process and has doubled down in efforts to condemn them, hoping it pays dividends at the midterm polls.

He has been increasingly visible on the campaign trail, holding near-daily rallies to whip up GOP support while boosting Republican candidates and assailing their Democratic rivals. He even published a rare op-ed Wednesday attacking Democrats for their “Medicare for All” health care plan – accusing the party of slipping into socialism. He warned the plan could hurt seniors, but sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders said that wasn’t true.

“Now the president, who has a very difficult time telling the truth about anything, is lying about the Medicare for All proposal that I introduced, which poll after poll after shows has strong majority support among the American people,” the Vermont senator said in a statement.

Trump, meanwhile, has defended his decision to attend the rally on the same day Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida panhandle. And in an interview with “Fox News @ Night” on Wednesday night, he discussed plans to announce a replacement for departing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley over the “next week or two.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.