Trump blasts Dems' declaration of constitutional crisis as 'pathetically untrue'

President Trump blasted the declaration from many Democrats that the United States has been facing a “constitutional crisis” in a series of tweets on Sunday, calling it “pathetically untrue.”

Trump tweeted, “The Democrats new and pathetically untrue sound bite is that we are in a ‘Constitutional Crisis.’ They and their partner, the Fake News Media, are all told to say this as loud and as often as possible. They are a sad JOKE! We may have the strongest Economy in our history, best employment numbers ever, low taxes & regulations, a rebuilt military & V.A., many great new judges, & so much more. But we have had a giant SCAM perpetrated upon our nation, a Witch Hunt, a Treasonous Hoax. That is the Constitutional Crisis & hopefully guilty people will pay!”

The tweet came four days after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., declared a “constitutional crisis” after his committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for defying a subpoena for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted Russia report and underlying documents.

The next day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she agreed with Nadler’s statement that the U.S. was facing a “constitutional crisis.”

“This administration wants to have a constitutional crisis because they do not respect the oath of office that they take,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference Thursday on Capitol Hill.

Nadler’s committee voted along partisan lines to hold Barr in contempt on Wednesday and angered the White House by not delaying the vote. At the same time, the president invoked executive privilege — refusing to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

Nadler accused the White House of “stonewalling” the American people and attacking “the essence of our democracy.”

Barr was set to testify before the House panel earlier this month, following his remarks before the Senate, but pulled out after Democrats insisted committee staff, rather than members of Congress, be allowed to ask the questions.

Trump also tweeted on Sunday, “Despite two years and millions of dollars spent, the Democrats are acting like crazed lunatics ever since the results of the Mueller Report were made public. But they knew there was NOTHING even before the Report was started. It is all a big Hoax, the biggest in American history!”

Mueller’s redacted Russia report was released into Washington’s partisan scrum last month showing investigators did not find proof of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia – as Attorney General Bill Barr declared– but revealing an array of controversial actions by the president that were examined as part of the investigation’s obstruction inquiry.

Even though Barr’s DOJ determined it did not have sufficient evidence to pursue such a case, the details in the report fueled Democrats’ mounting calls not only to see the unredacted report but also to have Mueller testify.

“The ‘Constitutional Crisis’ is the Democrats refusing to work. Let them start by fixing the mess that their Immigration Laws have caused at the Southern Border,” Trump also tweeted on Sunday.

President Trump also addressed the newly imposed tariff hikes targeting China, saying the country loved “ripping off America.”

And, in a shot at both China and Democrats running for the White House in 2020, Trump tweeted, “China is DREAMING that Sleepy Joe Biden, or any of the others, gets elected in 2020. They LOVE ripping off America!”

The United States began raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent on Friday after U.S. officials accused Beijing of backtracking on commitments made in earlier rounds of negotiations.

In an earlier tweet Sunday, Trump wrote, “We are right where we want to be with China. Remember, they broke the deal with us & tried to renegotiate. We will be taking in Tens of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs from China. Buyers of product can make it themselves in the USA (ideal), or buy it from non-Tariffed countries. We will then spend (match or better) the money that China may no longer be spending with our Great Patriot Farmers (Agriculture), which is a small percentage of total Tariffs received, and distribute the food to starving people in nations around the world! GREAT! #MAGA”

Talks in Washington broke off on Friday between the U.S. and China without a deal on trade, but both sides have indicated that future talks are likely.