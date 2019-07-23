Trump blasts decision to let aide accompany Mueller to testimony: 'VERY UNFAIR'

President Trump on Tuesday blasted the House Judiciary Committee‘s decision to let former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s top aide on the Russia investigation accompany him during his testimony before House lawmakers on Wednesday.

Mueller, who will testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee for at least two hours and the House Intelligence Committee another two hours, requested that Aaron Zebley, his former chief of staff and top aide on the Russia probe, be at the witness table during testimony.

Trump derided the decision as “unfair” and a “disgrace to our system.”

“Just got back only to hear of a last minute change allowing a Never Trumper attorney to help Robert Mueller with his testimony before Congress tomorrow,” Trump tweeted. “What a disgrace to our system. Never heard of this before. VERY UNFAIR, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED. A rigged Witch Hunt!”

COMEY SAYS HE TOLD FBI IT DIDN’T WANT TO ‘SMEAR INNOCENT PEOPLE’ DURING RUSSIA PROBE

Republicans have spoken out against the last-minute change, calling it an “apparent stunt” by Democrats. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the Judiciary panel’s top Republican, said the move “shows the lengths Democrats will go to protect a one-sided narrative from a thorough examination by committee Republicans.”

Mueller has also requested that the Justice Department send him a letter telling him to keep his testimony “within the boundaries” of the public version of the Mueller Report released in March, Attorney General William Barr told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in May, Mueller signaled his disinterest in testifying. “There has been a discussion about an appearance before Congress. Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,” Mueller said. “It contains our findings and analysis, and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself.”