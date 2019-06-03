Trump begins UK visit meeting Queen, sparring with London mayor

President Trump mixed high-level diplomacy with schoolyard taunts as he arrived early Monday morning at Buckingham Palace as part of a packed overseas agenda that includes an audience with Queen Elizabeth II and D-Day commemoration ceremonies.

At the palace in London, the president and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, ahead of a private lunch with the Queen.

The American delegation observed from a terrace as the Guard put on an elaborate arrival ceremony, complete with the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Juxtaposed against that scene, however, was an opening scrap between Trump and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who penned a critical column of the president he called a “global threat.” In the column titled, “It’s un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump,” Khan listed Trump’s most controversial policies and likened them to the actions of European dictators of the 1930s and 40s.

Before he even arrived in London, Trump fired back calling Khan the “twin” of New York City’s liberal Mayor Bill de Blasio “except shorter.”

Trump continued the attack Monday, calling Khan a “stone cold loser.”

Khan’s office said in response that the comment is “much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States. Sadiq is representing the progressive values of London and our country warning that Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe, which is putting at risk the basic values that have defined our liberal democracies for more than 70 years.”

Trump attempted to clarify that he would not let Khan dampen his trip and said he looks forward to the visit, which includes a state visit and an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in London

Trump will be in the U.K. from Monday to Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which comes at a tumultuous time in British politics, with Prime Minister Theresa May due to step down on Friday.

