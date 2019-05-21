Trump-backed Kentucky Gov. Bevin wins GOP primary

May 21, 2019 KID News Politics

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who is backed by President Trump, has cleared his first hurdle in the pursuit of a second term, defeating three challengers to win the Republican nomination.

Bevin beat state Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

The governor’s strong showing on Tuesday gives him a boost heading into the fall campaign, in a state that has trended overwhelmingly toward the GOP.

At least among Republican voters, Bevin overcame a series of self-inflicted political wounds from his feud with groups representing public school teachers. Bevin’s approval ratings slumped after his failed attempt to change the state’s struggling public pension systems.

Trump, in a tweet, encouraged Kentuckians to vote for Bevin on Tuesday, saying he “has done a fantastic job for you and America!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.