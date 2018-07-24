Trump-backed Brian Kemp defeats NRA-endorsed Casey Cagle in wild Georgia gubernatorial runoff

July 24, 2018 KID News Politics

Trump-backed Georgia Secretary of State and self-described “politically incorrect conservative” Brian Kemp has defeated Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the state’s gubernatorial GOP primary runoff, Fox News projects. 

Kemp made headlines in May for running an advertisement boasting that he has a pick-up truck “in case I need to round up criminal illegals.”

Cagle, who also campaigned on his support for Trump, had started strong in the race, but faltered amid the release of damaging secret audio tapes.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Republican candidate for Georgia Governor Secretary of State Brian Kemp listens to a question during an Atlanta Press Club debate against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle at Georgia Public Television Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Atlanta. The two will face each other July 24 in a runoff election for the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Republican candidates for Georgia Governor Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp are locked in a bruising primary battle for the state’s governorship.  (AP)

Gregg Re is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @gregg_re.