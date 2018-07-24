Trump-backed Brian Kemp defeats NRA-endorsed Casey Cagle in wild Georgia gubernatorial runoff

Trump-backed Georgia Secretary of State and self-described “politically incorrect conservative” Brian Kemp has defeated Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the state’s gubernatorial GOP primary runoff, Fox News projects.

Kemp made headlines in May for running an advertisement boasting that he has a pick-up truck “in case I need to round up criminal illegals.”

Cagle, who also campaigned on his support for Trump, had started strong in the race, but faltered amid the release of damaging secret audio tapes.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.