Trump awards Medal of Honor to former Army medic

President Trump is scheduled to award the military’s highest honor on Monday to a former U.S. Army medic for heroic actions he performed in Afghanistan in 2008.

Former Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II, who enrolled in the Army in September 2002, will receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, the Trump administration announced on Friday.

Shurer was working as part of the Special Operations Task Force-33 during Operation Enduring Freedom in April 2008 when his unit came under fire from “enemy machine gun, sniper, and rocket-propelled grenade fire.”

The medic tended to several wounded soldiers before evacuating them from the area, “carrying and lowering the casualties down the mountainside, using his body to shield them from enemy fire and debris.”

Shurer’s actions, the White House said, “saved the lives of his teammates.”