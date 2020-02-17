Trump attends wedding of Stephen Miller, Katie Waldman at Trump International Hotel

After a busy day at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, President Trump came back to the nation’s capital to attend “the wedding of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Miller.”

The wedding was for two top members of the Trump administration, senior adviser Stephen Miller and Katie Waldman, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence.

Shortly after landing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, the president made a quick stop at the White House.

The presidential motorcade then made a five-block jaunt to the Trump International Hotel where the White House announced that the president was attending the Miller wedding.

Trump spent over two hours at Sunday’s festivities.

Former White House Chief of Staff and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus took to Twitter to offer congratulations and share a photo of the newlyweds.

“Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller! So much fun and still going with @realDonaldTrump having fun and the band is going strong!” Priebus tweeted.

The combative Miller has been one of the White House’s most conservative and influential voices in pushing moves that Trump has taken to keep immigration in check. He has been widely viewed as the driving force behind the administration’s hardest-line immigration policies.

Waldman served as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security before moving to the vice president’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.