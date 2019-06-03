Trump attacks CNN moments after arriving in London for state visit

It seems as though President Trump isn’t happy with his television options in the United Kingdom.

Trump, who arrived in London on Monday for the start of a weeklong visit, launched another attack on CNN on Twitter.

“Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?” he tweeted.

“I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!”

The anti-CNN tweets capped off a busy social media morning for the president, who had earlier taken aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me……,” Trump tweeted.

“….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!”

Bill de Blasio is 6’5. Khan is 5’6.

Khan recently said Trump was not in the “same class” as his predecessors. Prior to Trump’s visit, Khan wrote a column titled, “It’s un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump.”

Khan pointed out Trump’s most controversial policy initiatives and likened them to the actions of European dictators of the 1930s and 40s.

“Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat,” Khan wrote. “The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than seventy years.”