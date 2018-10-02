Trump at Mississippi rally defends Kavanaugh, questions accusers: 'A man's life is in tatters'

President Trump took aim at Democrats and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers during a Tuesday night rally in Mississippi, proclaiming that “a man’s life is in tatters.”

The president spoke at the campaign event in support of GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who’s fighting to retain her seat.

After accusing the Democratic party of only knowing how to “obstruct, resist, demolish, destroy and delay,” Trump also claimed that the party had been “trying to destroy Judge Kavanaugh” since he was first announced as a Supreme Court nominee.

“Because they know Judge Kavanaugh will follow the Constitution as written,” he said.

Trump addressed the sexual misconduct accusations against Kavanaugh, adding that “a man’s life is shattered.”

The president took aim at a number of Democrats in particular, including Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein before mentioning “sleaze bag lawyer,” Michael Avenatti, who is representing one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Julie Swetnick.

Swetnick, in a sworn statement last month, claimed she had seen Kavanaugh “engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls” including “grinding” against girls and attempting to remove their clothes in the early ’80s. She also claimed she “became aware of efforts by [friend] Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to ‘spike’ the ‘punch’ at house parties” with drugs or alcohols to lower girls’ defenses and get them disoriented so they could be “gang raped” in a side room by a “train” of boys.

During the rally, Trump seemingly criticized Swetnick over an interview she did with NBC News in which she appeared to walk back some of the claims about Kavanaugh.

Trump said she “had no clue what was going on” and “made the most horrible charges against” Kavanaugh, who he described as being “a great person.”

Hyde-Smith, who is up against multiple opponents in the Nov. 6 special election, was tapped earlier this year to temporarily fill the seat following Sen. Thad Cochran’s retirement. Hyde-Smith told Fox News that her campaign message will not change, despite the competition.

AMERICA’S ELECTION HQ: MIDTERMS 2018

“I’ve been on the ballot five times. I’ve been a conservative my entire life. And I’ve ran state-wide two times and so, you know our strategy is just basically compounding the message we’ve always put out there,” she said. “I share the conservative values of all the Mississippians, or most of the Mississippians there. We’re running on our record. We’re running on the fact that Gov. Phil Bryant made me as the choice for the appointment. And then it’s really nice to have the president side-by-side in this campaign.”

Trump’s visit to Mississippi follows an earlier stop in Philadelphia in Tuesday, where he delivered a speech to the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention.

He told the crowd that the country was having “a manufacturing renaissance” and that his economic policies would equate to more jobs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.