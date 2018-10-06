Trump, at Kansas rally, praises Kavanaugh, slams Democrats

President Trump was back on the campaign trail Saturday night, speaking at a rally in Kansas just hours after Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, was confirmed to the court.

Upon taking the stage, Trump told the crowd he was “thrilled” to be with them on a “truly historic night.”

The president is in Kansas to support Kris Kobach, the GOP nominee for governor, as well as political newcomer Steve Watkins, a Republican seeking to succeed retiring congresswoman, Lynn Jenkins.

The president praised Kavanaugh, calling him “a man of great character,” while also condemning Democrats for their “disgraceful campaign” against him. He went on to urge the crowd to go to the polls next month, telling them they “have a chance to stop the radical Democrats” by electing Republicans to Congress.

“The Democrats are willing to cause such destruction in the pursuit of power, just imagine the devastation they would cause if they ever obtained the power they so desperately want and crave,” Trump said.

He also applauded GOP Sen. Susan Collins, saying she was “great.” The Maine lawmaker on the Senate floor Friday announced that she would be supporting Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Earlier Saturday, the Senate voted 50-48, mostly along party lines, to confirm Kavanaugh to the nation’s highest court.

Shortly after the vote, Trump tweeted his congratulations.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

During the rally, the president also accused Democrats of supporting sanctuary cities and of wanting to strip funding from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He said Republicans “stand proudly” with border patrol and ICE, who he added are “not treated properly.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.