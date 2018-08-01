Trump asks trade rep to consider boosting tariffs on Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25

President Trump has directed U.S. trade officials to raise tariffs on Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent over a perceived failure to address concerns regarding unfair trading practices, officials said.

Senior administration officials said on Wednesday that Trump asked Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to consider increasing tariffs on about $250 billion in imports as “China continues to double down on unfair practices.”

While the tariffs would not be imposed until after a period of public comment ends on Sept. 5, a senior official said that Trump “remains open to conversations,” and that the administration is “in contact with our Chinese counterparts.”

China has been accused of continuing to engage in unfair trading practices, particularly in tech, and, according to one official, its government has missed “many opportunities” to address specific concerns presented by the U.S.

The original call to increase tariffs on July 10 was for a 10 percent increase.

The administration had previously imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods on July 6 over similar concerns that Beijing was stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology. China responded by implementing its own penalties on U.S. goods.

Chinese officials responded early Wednesday to threats of higher tariffs by saying they would retaliate again.

“If the United States takes further measures that escalate the situation, China will definitely fight back,” said Geng Shuang a foreign ministry spokesman. “We are determined to safeguard our legitimate and lawful rights and interests.”

One senior administration official said that Washington is ready to engage in talks with Beijing, but that “Trump is willing to take tough action in a way previous administrations have not in order to further discussions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.