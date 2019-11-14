Trump asking Supreme Court to block subpoena for his tax returns

President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns, according to a filing on Thursday.

Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president, said in a statement to Fox News: “We have filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn the Second Circuit decision regarding a subpoena issued by the New York County District Attorney.”

“The Second Circuit decision is wrong and should be reversed,” Sekulow continued. “In our petition, we assert that the subpoena violates the U.S. Constitution and therefore is unenforceable.”

“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant review in this significant constitutional case and reverse the dangerous and damaging decision of the appeals court,” he added.

TRUMP ATTORNEY VOWS TO GO TO SUPREME COURT IN TAX RETURN CASE AFTER APPEALS COURT ALLOWS SUBPOENA

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, something other presidents have done in the past. The returns are currently held by Trump’s accountants.

Sekulow vowed to go to the top court in the land after a federal appeals court ruled in early November to allow New York City prosecutors to proceed with a subpoena for records, including the president’s tax returns.

President Trump wants the court to decide the case by late June, under a deal to keep the Manhattan district attorney from enforcing the subpoena in the meantime. The justices may not decide whether to hear the case for at least another month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The justices could also weigh in more broadly on Trump’s claim that sitting presidents can’t be prosecuted or investigated for crimes, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.