Trump arrives in India to speak at large rally, first visit as president

February 24, 2020 KID News World News

Richard Rossow on President Trump’s trip to India

President Trump departed the White House for Ahmedabad, India, where he said he’ll be ‘talking trade’ with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; The Center for Strategic and International Studies senior adviser Richard Rossow weighs in.

President Trump arrived in India on Monday to conduct his “Namaste, Trump” rally in Ahmadabad, a sequel to the “Howdy, Modi” Trump held with prime minister Narendra Modi in Houston last September.

Trump’s motorcade passed along seemingly endless crowds in Ahmedabad with many cheering and waving American flags on the way to the 110,000 capacity Sardar Patel Stadium where the rally is expected to be conducted.

Large posters were spread throughout the route showing Trump alongside Modi and his wife Melania.

TRUMP HEADS TO INDIA, WHERE MASSIVE RALLY AND TAJ MAHAL VISIT AWAIT: WHAT TO KNOW

A man takes a selfie with portraits of U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted on a wall ahead of Trump's visit, in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Trump is scheduled to visit the city during his Feb. 24-25 India trip. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

A man takes a selfie with portraits of U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted on a wall ahead of Trump’s visit, in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Trump is scheduled to visit the city during his Feb. 24-25 India trip. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Near the entrance to the stadium, camels on either side of the road were seen greeting him, which the announcers described as a “camelcade.” The largest cricket stadium in the world appeared to be full, with banners displaying Trump’s name throughout.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the rally, Trump is expected to take advantage of the chance to speak before a large, adoring crowd in another country. He’s also expected to visit the iconic Taj Mahal.