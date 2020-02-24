Trump arrives in India to speak at large rally, first visit as president

President Trump arrived in India on Monday to conduct his “Namaste, Trump” rally in Ahmadabad, a sequel to the “Howdy, Modi” Trump held with prime minister Narendra Modi in Houston last September.

Trump’s motorcade passed along seemingly endless crowds in Ahmedabad with many cheering and waving American flags on the way to the 110,000 capacity Sardar Patel Stadium where the rally is expected to be conducted.

Large posters were spread throughout the route showing Trump alongside Modi and his wife Melania.

Near the entrance to the stadium, camels on either side of the road were seen greeting him, which the announcers described as a “camelcade.” The largest cricket stadium in the world appeared to be full, with banners displaying Trump’s name throughout.

During the rally, Trump is expected to take advantage of the chance to speak before a large, adoring crowd in another country. He’s also expected to visit the iconic Taj Mahal.