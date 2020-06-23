Trump announces he'll issue executive order to 'make the cities guard their monuments'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump announces forthcoming executive order to ‘make the cities guard their monuments’

President Trump said Monday that he will soon issue an executive order meant to protect public statues and monuments from being damaged or destroyed by far-left and anarchist protesters.

“We are going to do an executive order and make the cities guard their monuments,” Trump told Eternal Word Television Network’s Raymond Arroyo. “This is a disgrace.”

Arroyo, who is also a Fox News contributor, played a clip of the interview on Monday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It’s a disgrace,” Trump repeated. “Remember, some of this is great artwork. This is magnificent artwork, as good as there is anywhere in the world, as good as you see in France, as good as you see anywhere.”

“Most of these people don’t even know what they’re taking down,” the president added. Click here for more on our top story.

Seattle will move to dismantle ‘CHOP’ zone after shootings, mayor says

Seattle will move to end the police-free zone known as the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or “CHOP,” after two recent shootings, one of which was deadly, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday, signaling that a stunning chapter in the city’s history could be drawing to a close.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. Activists set up “CHOP” in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood about two weeks ago, barricading off the area after police evacuated a ransacked precinct building there.

“The cumulative impacts of the gatherings and protests and the nighttime atmosphere and violence has led to increasingly difficult circumstances for our businesses and residents,” Durkan said at a news conference. “The impacts have increased and the safety has decreased.”

The dismantling of the CHOP followed the death of a 19-year-old man in a Saturday shooting in which another person was injured. City leaders have faced mounting criticism — including from President Trump — over the protest zone amid reports of violence inside the area and how police can respond to such incidents. Police had not been able to go inside the zone. Click here for more.

Jimmy Kimmel slammed by Donald Trump, Jr, social media over N-word controversy

Several celebrities are finding themselves under fire for inappropriate past behavior as racial tension remains high following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody nearly one month ago. Among those is late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Fox News recently obtained audio from a 2013 podcast in which Kimmel admitted to having used the N-word in 1996 when imitating Snoop Dogg for a Christmas song. In the same interview, the comic imitated black comedian George Wallace by altering his speech pattern.

One of Kimmel’s top critics was Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “To be clear, I’m 100% against pushing comedians for jokes, even bad jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel…but according to the left’s own woke rules that @JimmyKimmel wants to force others to live by, it’s hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show.”

“So Jimmy Kimmel says the N word, acts in blackface, AND makes light of sexual exploitation of women?” wrote another Twitter user. “This is your king?” Click here for more.

