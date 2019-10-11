Trump announces acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan to leave post

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down from that position, President Trump announced Friday night.

“Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector,” Trump tweeted moments before taking the stage at a rally in Lake Charles, La. “Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done!”

The president announced that the new acting homeland security secretary would be announced next week.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.