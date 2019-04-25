Trump agrees with AOC that VA ‘isn’t broken,’ but only because of his administration

April 25, 2019 KID News Politics

President Trump on Wednesday said he agreed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that the Department of Veteran Affairs doesn’t need fixing, but insisted that it was his administration that made it better.

The freshman lawmaker said during a recent town hall event in New York that the VA isn’t broken and is actually providing “some of the highest quality” care to veterans.

“All I can think of is that classic refrain that my parents always taught me growing up, is that: ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” she added, as part of her argument against privatizing aspects of the scandal-scarred agency’s work.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday that Ocasio-Cortez was “correct” that the VA is not broken, but only because his administration had passed the “Veterans Choice & Accountability.”

Ocasio-Cortez is the latest big name on the left to espouse a position that, intentionally or not, matches with Trump’s policies. Earlier this month, Cher questioned Los Angeles’ ability to handle a large influx of illegal immigrants when it has 50,000 homeless on its streets.