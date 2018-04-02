Trump administration sues California over federal land sales

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against California over a state law giving it the power to override the sale of federal lands, the department announced Monday.

The suit marks the latest battle between President Trump and the nation’s most populous state, where Democrats have tried aggressively to thwart the president’s agenda.

Under the law, which was passed in September, California has the first right to purchase federal lands or to arrange for a specific buyer. Lawmakers had expressed concerns that the Trump administration would allow more logging, oil drilling or development.

“The Constitution empowers the federal government—not state legislatures—to decide when and how federal lands are sold,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “California was admitted to the Union upon the express condition that it would never interfere with the disposal of federal land. And yet, once again, the California legislature has enacted an extreme state law attempting to frustrate federal policy.”

The Justice Department also sued California last month over laws that restrict cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a member of the lands commission, says the Trump is attacking California’s way of life.

Fox News’ Bill Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.