Trump administration orders ambassador not to appear at House impeachment probe deposition

The Trump administration has ordered the U.S. ambassador to the European Union not to appear at a scheduled Tuesday deposition on the Ukraine controversy, according to his lawyer — a move likely to significantly escalate tensions between House Democrats and the White House.

The move to block Gordon Sondland, first reported by The New York Times, is likely to infuriate Democrats who have indicated that they will see any such move as an obstruction of its investigation into the controversy surrounding Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,

In that call, which was flagged as part of a whistleblower complaint, Trump urged Zelensky to look into possible interference by Ukraine in the 2016 election as well as former Vice President Joe Biden’s and his son Hunter’s conduct in the country.

Democrats claim that Trump used $400 million in military aid as leverage in a quid pro quo for the Ukrainians to investigate a political opponent and have opened an impeachment inquiry, firing off a raft of subpoenas within a few days to top administration and White House officials. Trump denies those claims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.