Trump administration backs UK after ex-spy poisoning, considers 'options' against Russia

The Trump administration said Saturday it is considering a range of “options” in response to the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain earlier this month, but declined to say whether it will follow the U.K. in expelling Russian diplomats.

Earlier this week, 23 Russian diplomats were expelled from London in response to the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, which British authorities said was done with a Soviet-produced military-grade nerve agent. On Friday, 23 British diplomats were expelled from Moscow in retaliation.

“The United States stands firmly with the United Kingdom in condemning Russia’s outrageous action,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said Saturday. “The president is always considering options to hold Russia accountable in response to its malign activities.”

At the same time, State Department official Heather Nauert made a similar statement, making it clear that the administration would not announce any action Saturday on the matter.

“The United States is considering a range of options to respond to Russia’s outrageous actions in the U.K., both to demonstrate our solidarity with our ally and to hold Russia accountable for its clear breach of international norms and agreements,” said Nauert.

The Trump administration’s remarks come a day after several European Union countries said they may follow Britain in expelling Russian diplomats.

At a summit in Brussels on Friday, the 28 EU leaders agreed with British Prime Minister Theresa May that it is “highly likely” the Kremlin is responsible for the attack on the Skripals.

The White House’s National Security Council has reportedly advised Trump to expel Russian diplomats. Trump critics have repeatedly said the president is too supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership style.

Trump earlier this week congratulated Putin on his successful reelection, despite purportedly being advised not to make the call. The federal government is also investigating whether the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

Previously, Trump joined May and the leaders of France and Germany in condemning the attack.

“It is an assault on U.K. sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all,” they said in a rare joint statement.

The quartet wrote “there is no plausible alternative explanation” except Russian responsibility for the attack on British soil, and the Kremlin’s failure to respond to a “legitimate request” for an explanation “further underlines its responsibility.”

“We call on Russia to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council to uphold international peace and security,” the statement said.

Russia has fiercely denied any involvement in the poisoning, saying that it had destroyed its chemical weapons and had no motive to kill Skripal, who was convicted of spying for Britain but released in a 2010 spy swap.

Fox News’ Rich Edson, Lucia Suarez and John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.