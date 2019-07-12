Trump administration asks for Supreme Court intervention over border wall construction

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene and lift an injunction imposed by a lower federal court that blocks the administration from using $2.5 billion in military funds to construct the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The filing has gone to Justice Elena Kagan, who will likely ask environmental groups who brought the original lawsuit to respond with a brief of its own in coming days.

PENCE VISITS MIGRANT DETENTION CENTER NEAR SOUTHERN BORDER TO ‘SEE FIRSTHAND THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS’

Kagan will also likely ask all her colleagues to weigh in, but it’s unclear when an order will be issued.

Earlier this month, a divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco agreed with a lower court ruling that prevented the government from tapping Defense Department counterdrug money to build high-priority sections of wall in Arizona, California and New Mexico.

At stake is billions of dollars that would allow Trump to make progress on a major 2016 campaign promise heading into his race for a second term.

Trump declared a national emergency after losing a fight with the Democratic-led House that led to the 35-day shutdown. Congress agreed to spend nearly $1.4 billion on barriers in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, which was well below the $5.7 billion the president requested.

Trump grudgingly accepted the money but declared the emergency to siphon cash from other government accounts, finding up to $8.1 billion for wall construction. The money includes $3.6 billion from military construction funds, $2.5 billion from Defense Department counterdrug activities and $600 million from the Treasury Department’s asset forfeiture fund.

Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper has yet to approve transferring the military construction funds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.