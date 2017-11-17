Trump adds 5 names to SCOTUS nominee list for future open seat

The White House on Friday announced the addition of five new names to President Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

After the successful nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the nation’s highest court, in addition to other nominations of federal judges during his first year as president, the statement released by the White House said Trump is “refreshing” his list “with input from respected conservative leaders.”

“President Trump will choose a nominee for a future Supreme Court vacancy, should one arise, from this updated list of 25 individuals,” the statement read.

Two of the latest candidates, Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Judge Kevin C. Newsom, were both nominated to their current positions by Trump in May, according to the White House.

Barret serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit and Newsom serves on U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the statement said. The White House announced both nominations in May.

Also on the list are Justice Britt C. Grant of the Supreme Court of Georgia, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and Justice Patrick Wyrick of the Supreme Court of Oklahoma.

The update comes amid ongoing rumors that Justice Anthony Kennedy, 81, who has served on the court for more than 20 years, is considering retirement.

A potential announcement by Kennedy could come after Thanksgiving, according to Fox News’ John Roberts in his report on “Shepard Smith Reporting.”

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report.