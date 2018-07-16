Trump 2020, outside groups raise $32.7 million in just 3 months, small donors rule

President Trump’s re-election campaign and groups backing his agenda raised nearly $33 million in just the last three months, an explosion of support driven by small donors, the groups have reported to the Federal Election Commission.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s re-election campaign raised $8.3 million and, when added to the money collected by its two associated groups, the total was $17.7 million in the second reporting quarter. The campaign has $33 million on hand.

It also sped up its shift to small donors. In the new report, it said that 98.5 percent of fundraising was from small donors, though the total was $2.3 million less than the first quarter.

And the super PAC backing the president’s agenda, America First Action and its nonprofit affiliate, America First Policies, raised another $15 million.

Those two have raised $47 million since being created in 2017, more than former President Obama’s two outside groups — Organizing for Action and Priorities USA — raised at their two-year mark, which came in Obama’s second term. “The work you’re doing is God’s work,” Obama said at the time in 2014.

America First Policies Chairman Tommy Hicks Jr. said of his group’s fundraising that “the president makes this easy.”

