Truck rolls into Gardner River in Yellowstone

GARDINER, Mont. (AP) – Two people escaped injury when their truck rolled into the Gardner River in Yellowstone National Park.



National Park Service spokeswoman Linda Veress tells The Billings Gazette the incident occurred about 5:45 p.m. Monday just north of the Boiling River thermal feature in the northern end of the park on the Montana side.



Veress says the truck was headed northbound when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled down a slope into the river and landed on its roof.



She says the two adults in the truck were able to reach shore where they were helped by passers-by.



The driver of the truck had an out-of-state driver’s license but was not identified. No citations were issued.