Truck driver jailed without bond after crash kills 6

HEBER, Utah (AP) – Authorities in Utah say a man suspected of driving under the influence has been jailed without bond after a crash killed six men in a pickup truck.

Court records show 41-year-old Jamie Don McKenzie remains in Wasatch County Jail for investigation of six counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of driving under the influence causing serious injury, as well as having an open container, reckless driving and speeding violations.



It was unclear Sunday if McKenzie has a lawyer yet.



Utah Highway Patrol officers reported finding prescription pills and open containers of alcohol inside the dump truck.



The accident occurred Friday on a state highway near Heber, about 15 miles south of Park City.



Authorities say only one of the six victims in the pickup has been identified.