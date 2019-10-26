Truck driver charged with 39 counts of manslaughter in British human trafficking case

A Northern Ireland truck driver was charged Saturday with manslaughter in the deaths of 39 people found in a refrigerated trailer.

Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, was arrested after the bodies were discovered Wednesday in Grays. He was also charged with conspiracy to traffic people.

He was the first of those arrested to be charged in what is seen as one of the U.K.’s biggest cases of people smuggling. He has a court date Monday.

Four others have been arrested in the case.

U.K. police are struggling to identify the victims, who are believed to have come from Asia.

The Vietnamese Embassy in London has set up a hotline for families to call about missing family members.

Very few documents were found with the bodies, Essex Police Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore said.

He said officers were trying to identify the bodies through fingerprints, DNA, dental records and distinguishing features such as tattoos or scars.

Police found 500 items in the trailer, including clothing, bags and mobile phones.

Father Anthony Dang Huu Nam, a Catholic priest in the remote town of Yen Thanh in northern-central Vietnam’s Nghe An province, told Reuters he believed most of the dead were Vietnamese.

“The whole district is covered in sorrow,” Nam said, as prayers for the dead rang out over loudspeakers throughout the misty, rain-soaked town on Saturday. “This is a catastrophe for our community.”

