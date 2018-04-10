Truck company in Canada hockey bus crash ordered off roads

A Canadian trucking company that owns the semi-trailer that collided with a youth hockey bus, killing 15 people, has been ordered to keep its vehicles off the road.

A spokesman with Alberta Transportation said Tuesday that Calgary, Alberta-based Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. started operating last fall.

John Archer says the government suspended the commercial carrier’s safety fitness certificate Monday. He says the move is standard procedure and the company passed recent inspections.

The Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team was on its way to a playoff game Friday when the crash happened in Saskatchewan. Fourteen people were injured.

Police say the uninjured truck driver was initially detained but later released and provided with mental health assistance.

Police have said it is too early to state a cause for the crash.