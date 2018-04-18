Truck collides with bus carrying Polish students; 2 killed

Polish police say that a truck has collided with a bus transporting students in northwestern Poland, killing two people and injuring 17.

Police spokesman Karol Dabrowski said the accident occurred Tuesday close to the village of Slowino, near the Baltic Sea.

Most of the passengers on the bus were students of a maritime school in the nearby town of Darlowo.

The private broadcaster TVN24 reported that a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both students of the maritime school, were killed, while 11 people were hospitalized with injuries. Six others had minor injuries.

TVN24 reported Wednesday that the driver of the truck has been arrested and that primary findings indicate he collided head-on with the bus after trying to overtake another vehicle.