Tropical Storm Olivia brings Hawaii dam near capacity; thousands may need to evacuate

Officials in Hawaii said Thursday that up to 10,000 residents of Oahu may need to leave their homes after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Olivia filled the Nuuanu Reservoir to near capacity.

In a statement, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) said the water level in Nuuanu Dam No. 1 is about 18 inches below the spillway.

BWS said it and the Honolulu Fire department were “deployed at the dam with water pumps to bring the level of the reservoir down further.” The agency added that it will coordinate any evacuation notice with the city.

Olivia was downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday, one day after it crossed the Hawaiian Islands and made landfall on Maui and Lanai. However, forecasters warned downpours would continue, producing additional rainfall of 3 to 5 inches and isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches on higher terrain.

That could cause life-threatening flash floods because the ground is already saturated, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in a statement.

BWS spokeswoman Kathleen Elliott-Pahinui told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that if the dam were to breach, “there’s the possibility that it could end up all the way into [Honolulu] harbor.”

Earlier Thursday, Hawaii Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell both said they were watching the leftover moisture.

“We’re all being cautious,” Caldwell said. “We all do need to be very cautious until tomorrow.”