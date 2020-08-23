Tropical Storm Laura prompts Florida Keys flood watch

The Florida Keys are under a Coastal Flood Watch as a result of Tropical Storm Laura.

“The #FloridaKeys are under a Coastal Flood Watch starting tonight and ending late Monday night,” the National Weather Service Key West tweeted early Sunday. “The passage of TS #Laura to our west will bring strong SE breezes across the island chain, which will result in 1-2 additional feet of saltwater flooding.”

Some roads may be closed, according to the National Weather Service, which also notes that low-lying property may be inundated.

Tropical Storm Laura knocked utilities out as it battered Hispaniola early Sunday.

Another tropical storm, Marco, is nearing hurricane strength as it crosses the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said 8 a.m. EDT Sunday. It is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi Monday, sometime from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Tropical Storm Laura is also projected to hit Louisiana, possibly as a hurricane, later this week. Laura is expected to make landfall about 36 to 48 hours after Marco in the same general area.

Laura dropped heavy rain over parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

