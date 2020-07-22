Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic, sets yet another record for 2020 hurricane season

July 22, 2020 KID News World News

The seventh named tropical storm formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning, setting yet another record for the 2020 hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo was centered Wednesday morning about 1,250 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

As of 8:50 a.m. ET, the system has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON: WHERE DO TROPICAL STORMS FORM IN JULY?

Eric Blake, a senior hurricane scientist at the NHC, said on Twitter that the storm was “looking pretty impressive lately as well” as it moved over the open Atlantic, and was “one to watch” for the Winward Islands.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings for the depression, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed Wednesday morning out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed Wednesday morning out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Interests in the Windward Islands are advised to monitor this system.

Where tropical development tends to happen in the Atlantic basin for the month of July.

Where tropical development tends to happen in the Atlantic basin for the month of July. (Fox News)

Gonzalo set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, the latest of storms this season to do so.

Tropical Storm Gert formed July 24, 2005, making it the previous record holder, according to Colorado State University hurricane research scientist Phil Klotzbach.

CORONAVIRUS AND HURRICANE SEASON: HERE’S WHY THE RED CROSS SAYS NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE

On July 5, Tropical Storm Edouard become the earliest fifth-named storm on record. Tropical Storm Fay became the earliest sixth-named storm when it formed off the East Coast on July 9.

The current location of Tropical Depression Seven and forecast track as of Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020.

The current location of Tropical Depression Seven and forecast track as of Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020. (Fox News)

Klotzbach also notes that 2005, a record-breaking year, already had three hurricanes and two major hurricanes by July 21.

“2020 has yet to have a named storm reach hurricane strength,” he tweeted.

While it has strengthened, Gonzalo is likely to weaken as it encounters a less favorable environment in the Caribbean over the weekend.

Separate tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico shows signs of life

A tropical wave moving through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico also could develop by Friday, when it reaches the Texas/Louisiana coast.

Another tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico may develop by later this week.

Another tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico may develop by later this week. (Fox News)

As of Wednesday morning, the NHC said there’s a 50 percent chance over five days it forms into something more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

As of now, the system is causing showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, central and southern Florida, and into western Cuba.

The system is producing showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, central and southern Florida, and into western Cuba. 

The system is producing showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, central and southern Florida, and into western Cuba.  (Fox News)

If it develops, it likely won’t have the chance to organize into more than a tropical storm.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase along the Gulf Coast through the rest of the week.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase along the Gulf Coast through the rest of the week. (Fox News)

Regardless of development, chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase along the Gulf Coast through the rest of the week.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later on Wednesday, according to the NHC.

The list of names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The list of names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. (Fox News)

While seven named storms have developed so far, forecasts call for 13 to 19 named storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

A look at the forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season and what's happened so far as of mid-July, 2020.

A look at the forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season and what’s happened so far as of mid-July, 2020. (Fox News)

Hurricane season peaks from late August through early October.

Hurricane season peaks from late August through early October. (Fox News)

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.