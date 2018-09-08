Tropical Storm Florence gains 'a little' strength, forecast to turn into hurricane, officials say

As Tropical Storm Florence makes a push toward the East Coast, the storm has become “a little stronger” and is forecast to likely morph into a hurricane as early as Saturday night, officials said.

In a 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the agency located the storm southeast of Bermuda, and coursing westward at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

The forecast indicates that Florence could become “a major hurricane” by next week.

“On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday,” the agency’s update said. “Florence is expected to become a hurricane tonight, and rapid intensification is likely to begin on Sunday. Florence could become a major hurricane by Monday.”

Swells from Florence have begun to hit parts of the East Coast and are also lashing Bermuda, the NHC said, adding that they “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

The agency on Twitter warned that East Coast states, specifically the northern part of Florida and upwards through North Carolina, should prepare ahead of time and keep track of the storm’s path.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE PROMPTS NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA TO DECLARE STATES OF EMERGENCY AS IT APPROACHES EAST COAST

Ahead of the storm, governors in both North and South Carolina declared states of emergency.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the order on Friday and also signed a transportation waiver that would allow farmers to harvest and transport their crops more quickly.

“While it’s still too early to know the storm’s path, we know we have to be prepared,” Cooper said in a news release. “During harvest, time is of the essence. Action today can avoid losses due to Florence.”

On Saturday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster followed suit.

Describing the storm as being “very unpredictable,” McMaster said the state would begin to prepare themselves.

“We are preparing for the worst and of course hoping for the best. Being prepared is always the best strategy,” McMaster said.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj, Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.